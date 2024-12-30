Myles Garrett Makes Amazing NFL History With Another 14-Sack Season for Browns
As the Cleveland Browns' 2024 campaign winds down, Myles Garrett's greatness has never been more apparent.
With the rest of the Browns' stars hurt or putting forth subpar seasons, Garrett has steadily produced at his usual Defensive Player of the Year-caliber level. Last week he recorded his 100th NFL sack, only the 45th player in the history of the league to hit that milestone. Far more impressively he became the youngest player to hit that mark since 1982, and one of only five players to record 100 sacks in his first eight seasons.
On Sunday, Garrett made more amazing NFL history. By recording his 14th sack of 2024 against the Miami Dolphins, he became the first player ever to post four straight 14-sack seasons.
It's pretty crazy to consider that none of the great sack artists in football history have done this. Yet Garrett stands alone. What an incredible talent.
It's unfortunate these accomplishments are coming in low-stakes affairs as the Browns, 3-13 after Sunday's loss to Miami, finish out another meager season. But greatness is recognized no matter where it happens, and Garrett deserves his flowers.