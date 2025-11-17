Myles Garrett Says Shedeur Sanders Tried to Take Blame for Browns' Loss to Ravens
Shedeur Sanders struggled in his NFL debut as the Browns were held without a point in the second half of their 23–16 loss to the Ravens.
Sanders entered the game for the injured Dillon Gabriel, who suffered a concussion late into the second quarter. He went 4-for-16 on pass attempts with an interception and was sacked twice.
After the game, Cleveland’s star defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to reporters and was asked if Sanders had spoken to the team. Garrett said that Sanders addressed the group after the loss and tried to pin the result on his lackluster performance. His teammates weren’t having that, however.
“He spoke after the game and he wanted to pin it on himself and his performance, but we’re not going to allow him to do that. It’s a team game. We’re all in this together,” Garrett said.
Garrett had four sacks, five QB hits and five tackles for loss in the game, but his stellar defensive performance still wasn’t enough to lift Cleveland to a win. The offense’s struggles are a major reason the Browns are 2–8 this season, but the locker room isn’t giving up on any of its quarterbacks.
Garrett wasn’t the only one who tried to shift the blame away from Sanders. Offensive tackle Wyatt Teller suggested the lack of previous reps with Sanders under center played a big role in the offense’s stagnant second half.
“I think I have heard his cadence like, two or three times. I think going out of halftime, we all got on the line, and he said his cadence and we kind of got through it. Again, a lot of learning, but he played his heart out. We just fell short,” Teller said, via ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.
Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Gabriel would be the team’s starter when he clears concussion protocol. If he’s not ready to play by next Sunday, Sanders would tentatively be in line to suit up against the Raiders in what would be the first start of his NFL career.