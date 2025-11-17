Shedeur Sanders Had Classy Message to Browns Fans About Supporting Dillon Gabriel
Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut on Sunday, taking over for the Browns in the second half after Dillon Gabriel sustained a concussion.
Prior to the injury that spurred the quarterback change, there had been plenty of fans at Cleveland’s Huntington Bank Stadium who were vocally calling for Sanders to come into the game. Fans chanting for Sanders could be heard throughout the first half, something that the rookie quarterback addressed in his postgame press conference.
Speaking to reporters after the loss to the Ravens, Sanders had a message for fans. He made clear that although he appreciates their support of him, he urged them to show more support for Gabriel when he’s in the game.
“I’m extremely thankful (for the support from the fans),” Sanders said. “But first, let me say this. When Dillon’s out there playing and all that, I appreciate the fans, I appreciate everybody but... I’m a good person overall, so I don’t really like him not feeling comfortable or confident when he’s out there. It puts everything in a tough spot, and it’s not helping the team.
“That could be taken as [me] being a distraction, even though I’m not doing nothing... I’m thankful for the support, thankful for the fans and thankful for everyone out there that believes.”
Gabriel hasn’t been the recipient of the most support from Browns fans, and Sanders is urging them to show him a bit more love when he’s in the game. Confidence is critical for any quarterback hoping to succeed in the NFL, and when your own fans are frequently booing you or chanting for your replacement to enter the game, it’s hard to keep a positive mindset.
Kevin Stefanski said after Sunday’s game that Gabriel is expected to remain the Browns starting quarterback when he clears concussion protocol, and Sanders is hoping fans will show him more support when he gets back out onto the field.