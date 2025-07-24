Myles Garrett Still Expects the Cleveland Browns to Reach the Super Bowl
The Cleveland Browns enter 2025 as one of the more intriguing teams in the NFL thanks to a complicated quarterback situation that includes Shedeur Sanders and an injured Deshaun Watson. Not much is expected from them externally as they look to improve on last year's 3-14 campaign.
Within their building, though, there is belief. Particularly from star pass rusher Myles Garrett.
"I mean, I expect to get to the Super Bowl," Garrett said at training camp Wednesday per the Akron Beacon Journal. "That's our expectation every year. I expect to run back to Defensive Player of the Year, so keeping both those things in mind, I have to be the very best player I can be every single day, whether we're practicing or playing. As soon as I step in the building, I have to be best version of myself and the best leader I can possibly be."
'Tis the season to get behind a microphone and say that the goal this year is the Super Bowl. When all is said and done there could be two dozen teams represented in the race to make the big game that all have confidence they can get there.
It's the type of mindset fans should want their players to have and it doesn't really cost anything for them to put the thought out in the universe. If Cleveland can somehow exceed expectations, sneak into the playoffs and get hot then Garrett will look like a forward-thinker for seeing a path.
The only downside is such success may make it harder for the organization to go forward with a Nick Saban-Arch Manning pairing.