Mystery Solved: Here's Why TreVeyon Henderson's Name on His Patriots Jersey Is Tiny
There was one big question on every football fan’s mind as the NFL neared the midway point of its season: Why the heck is the nameplate on TreVeyon Henderson's jersey so small?
Former quarterback and current NFL on Prime analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick even called on Pablo Torre to look into the matter in between his reporting on Kawhi Leonard, Bill Belichick and all the biggest controversies across sports.
Torre replied he was on it, but The Athletic's Dianna Russini beat him to the punch and got to the bottom of one of football's biggest mysteries Saturday. Apparently, the rookie running back prefers a specific type of jersey that crunches the space available for his last name.
"I was told Henderson prefers a jersey cut in which the stripes sit tight against the nameplate," Russini wrote. "To keep those stripes visible, the equipment staff has to squeeze the lettering, which is why his name looks bite-sized. Stefon Diggs is the only other Patriots player who wears that specific style of jersey, but his shorter last name means the typography isn’t an issue."
Now we know.
The Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan recently asked Henderson about the tiny name on his jersey, to which the Ohio State product couldn't even explain himself. He said he likes it, though. In the jersey, Henderson has 247 total yards from scrimmage through his first six games, including 148 rushing yards and a touchdown on 41 carries as New England sits atop the AFC East with their 4-2 record.
At long last, one of football's greatest mysteries is solved.