Veteran Offensive Lineman Retires Just Days Into First Training Camp With Commanders

Just days into his first training camp with the franchise, veteran offensive lineman Nate Herbig is retiring.
Washington Commanders offensive lineman Nate Herbig has informed the franchise that he is retiring, according to a report from ESPN's John Keim.
The Commanders made the move official on Tuesday morning by moving the 27-year-old to the league's reserved/retired list.
Herbig signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Stanford. He played three seasons in Philadelphia before joining the New York Jets in 2022 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023. A torn rotator cuff kept him out all of last season.
Herbig played in 61 career games, which included 30 starts. He was likely going to work in a reserve role with the Commanders this season to provide depth for the second unit up front on offense.
