NBC Camera Caught Aaron Rodgers Screaming Expletives After a DK Metcalf TD Drop
Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers hosted the Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. It was the first time that Rodgers faced his former team after playing his first 18 seasons and 230 games in Green Bay.
The Steelers scored on four of their five drives in the first half, but settled for three field goals. On one of those drives in the second quarter, the Steelers kicked after a deep pass from Rodgers was dropped in the end zone by wide receiver DK Metcalf.
While the Steelers' field goal unit took the field, NBC showed a replay of the drop followed by a replay of Rodgers's reaction, which lip-readers have decided is not safe for work. Unless you're a football player.
While you wonder if Kirk Herbstreit would find this reaction alpha enough for a quarterback, just know that Rodgers and Metcalf did connect for a touchdown two drives later. Unfortunately, the Packers ended up winning the game.
Metcalf came into the game against the Packers leading the Steelers in receptions, targets, receiving yards and touchdown receptions. It seems those offseason workouts have paid off so far. But that doesn't make it any easier to watch a touchdown get dropped.