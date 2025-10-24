Kirk Herbstreit Rips Carson Wentz for Emotional Sideline Behavior During Loss
Carson Wentz started his fourth game of the season for the Vikings on Thursday as the team lost to the Chargers 37–10 on the road. Wentz was sacked five times and hit even more often before he finally left the game in the fourth quarter.
As he left the game, an emotional Wentz slammed his helmet before collapsing onto the bench. One person who was not happy with how Wentz handled himself in the situation was Kirk Herbstreit, who was calling the game alongside Al Michaels for Amazon Prime.
"You know, I understand, it's been obviously a rough night and he hadn't had a lot of help," said Herbstreit. "But to me, when you're the captain of the ship. You're the quarterback. You've got to hold some of that emotion in. And I know he's frustrated."
"And he's hurt," interjected Michaels.
"And he's hurt," agreed Herbstreit. "But it's Week 7. There's a long way to go and some of that's just raw emotion."
"You know, Justin Jefferson does that, it's probably on SportsCenter," said Herbstreit. "It's everywhere on social media. What's wrong with this guy? A quarterback does that, to me it's worse. Because like i said, you're the guy, you're the leader and you're the alpha."
It's certainly an interesting take considering the number of times Tom Brady threw things on the sideline during his career.