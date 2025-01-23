New Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn Says Taking Job Feels Like Coming Home
The New York Jets cast one of the widest nets across the league when it came to their search for their next head coach. In the end, they got one of the most coveted candidates across the league.
The Jets announced Wednesday that Aaron Glenn had been named the franchise's new head coach, bringing back their former first-round pick to lead the team in its next chapter.
Glenn, formerly the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator, expressed his excitement about the opportunity. It'll be his first go as a head coach in the pros, and made clear just how eager he is to get to work with the team where his NFL journey began.
"This place is special for me. From the time I was drafted and practiced on Long Island, to the time I came back as a scout in New Jersey, this organization has always felt like home. I'm thankful to Mr. Johnson for this opportunity. To our players, prepare to be coached with everything we have. That is our responsibility. I ask that we share the same vision and that's working towards winning a championship. To our fans, simply put, expect a winning team that you will be proud of," Glenn said.
Glenn was selected by the Jets in 1994 with the No. 12 pick in the draft. He played his first eight NFL seasons for the organization, making two Pro Bowls and two playoff appearances. He got his first coaching opportunity with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 where he served as the defensive backs coach for two years. He then joined the New Orleans Saints in the same role before becoming the defensive coordinator in Detroit in 2021.
It's been more than two decades since Glenn was last with New York, but he indicated that the franchise still feels like home to him all these years later.