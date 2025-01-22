SI

Jets Hire Lions DC Aaron Glenn As Head Coach

It was clear the Jets wanted Glenn as their new head coach.

Josh Wilson

Glenn was a defensive coordinator with the Lions since 2021
Glenn was a defensive coordinator with the Lions since 2021
The New York Jets have their next head coach, according to reports. After welcoming Aaron Glenn on Tuesday with the objective of not letting him leave the building until there was an agreement in place for him to take the job, the Jets appear to have succeeded one day later.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the news.

Glenn has been of interest to the Jets for some time, and he is rumored to have maintained strong interest in the position as well. Glenn turned down a Patriots interview previously. New England hired Mike Vrabel.

ORR: Aaron Glenn Has What the Jets Need

Glenn most recently served as defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions and has worked for three other NFL franchises in coaching or scouting capacities before this role, including for the Jets previously as a personnel scout.

Monday, Glenn's offensive counterpart in Detroit, Ben Johnson left his post there to take on the head coaching job with the Chicago Bears. The Lions now need to replace both coordinators, something head coach Dan Campbell admitted he was preparing for.

New York has not made the postseason since 2010 when they lost the AFC Championship for the second year in a row. Aaron Rodgers joined the team in 2023 sparking hope for a return to playoff form, but his injury made circumstances difficult in 2023, and the team floundered all-around in 2024.

Robert Saleh was fired midway through the 2024 season.

General manager Joe Douglas has also been fired, so the organization will be entirely new-look. Aaron Rodgers has left the door open for his return, but it may be more preferable to move closer to a blank slate. New York can cut him, but would incur a hefty cap hit for doing so.

Josh Wilson
