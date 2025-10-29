New Report Clarifies Chances of Browns Trading Away Myles Garrett
On Sunday, defensive end Myles Garrett summed up the state of the 2025 Browns in a nutshell: he racked up five sacks while Cleveland lost 32–13 to the Patriots.
That, and Garrett's vocal frustration after the game, had some speculating that the Browns could move one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in football (and a future first-ballot Hall of Famer). However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garrett appears set to remain in Cleveland for the near future.
"The answer is, in the words of one source, 'No chance,'" Schefter wrote of the odds the league's sacks leader is traded, adding: "People have a better chance of winning the lottery."
The Browns signed Garrett, a 29-year-old six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, to a four-year contract worth $160 million on March 9—about a month after Garrett demanded a trade. Since that saga, Cleveland has gone 2-6 to virtually snuff out any hope of the franchise's third playoff appearance in six years.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET; the Browns do not play again until Nov. 9 against the Jets.