Myles Garrett Seen Doing the Saddest Thing at End of Browns’ Loss to Patriots
The Browns dropped to 2-6 on the season with an ugly 32-13 loss to the Patriots in Week 8. No loss feels good in the NFL but Cleveland's players must be kicking themselves over getting blown out of the water like that despite the ridiculous effort put forth by Myles Garrett.
The superstar pass rusher set a new franchise record by recording five sacks in one game. He set a new NFL record in the process, too, by passing Reggie White for most sacks before turning 30 years old. It was a comically dominant performance from the DE but ultimately for naught as New England found ways to score anyway while the Browns couldn't keep pace.
Garrett was seen furiously spiking his helmet at one point in frustration, but was caught doing something even sadder near the end of the game.
As the clock was winding down and the Browns' fate sealed, Garrett was seen sitting all the way at the end of the bench away from his teammates. It made for a very depressing picture from ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi.
A sad sight, and a good reminder that one man can only do so much in the NFL. Football is a team sport. Garrett's efforts, no matter how Herculean, only impact one side of the ball most of the time.
On the season Garrett now has 10 sacks. But the Browns' struggles to win seem likely to continue as they enter their bye week. Upon returning Cleveland will play the Jets, who just won their first game of the year.
Myles Garrett offseason trade saga
Garrett nearly forced his way out of Cleveland to avoid this kind of heartbreak over last offseason.
In February, Garrett, fresh off another All-Pro caliber season, requested a trade from the Browns. At the time he cited a desire to play in a Super Bowl and win meaningful games as the driving motivation; the Browns have managed only two winning seasons since drafting Garrett in 2017. It led to plenty of speculation as well as wonder at how Garrett might shape the championship landscape as a human wrecking ball and the best pass-rusher in the NFL.
But it was all for naught. Garrett dropped his trade request when the Browns offered him a historic $160 million contract worth $40 million annually. It doesn't make losing games like this any easier but Garrett seemed to have his chance to take an exit ramp out of Cleveland and instead chose to stick around.
Maybe next year. For now the Browns hope one of their young quarterbacks pop and must cope with the depressing reality that the season will be filled with elite performances by Garrett that aren't likely to matter beyond the box score.