New Report Reveals Key Details About Davante Adams’s Trade Request From Raiders
Amid ongoing NFL trade buzz surrounding Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, a new report may shed extra light on the star’s potential landing spot this season.
After Adams reportedly informed the Raiders camp on Monday that he would prefer to be traded, the New York Jets emerged as Adams’s top rumored destination given his years-long history and rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed Thursday that Adams has not “demanded” to be traded to the Jets and is in fact “open to playing for several other teams.”
The New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are the six other NFL teams that have either asked about Adams or are destinations that Adams would be “happy” being traded to, per Rapoport.
The Raiders are reportedly looking for a package that includes a second-round pick as well as additional compensation for the six-time Pro Bowler. Las Vegas plans to do what’s best for the organization, which includes “taking the best deal from the highest bidder.”
Adams, 31, is currently playing in his third season with the Raiders after being traded by the Green Bay Packers in 2022. He has 18 catches for 209 yards and one touchdown through three games and was recently sidelined in the Raiders’ Week 4 win due to a hamstring injury.