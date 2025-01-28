New Video Shows Refs Seemed to Make Big Mistake Before Bills' Failed Fourth Down
The Buffalo Bills had their season come to an end last Sunday night when they fell once again to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, this time in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.
While Buffalo's final offensive play, a failed attempt to convert a 4th-and-5 with just under two minutes left in the game, has received a ton of attention, their other failed fourth down attempt earlier in the fourth quarter deserves some more looks. Actually, the third down before it needs more attention because it sure seemed like the refs gave them a bad spot which led to the Bills going for it on the next play.
Here's a breakdown of those two plays from the great Jomboy, which shows how Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid seemed to dive for the first down, only to have the refs give him a questionable spot.
The Bills led 22-21 at the time and could have ended up building on their lead in the fourth quarter. Instead, the Chiefs got the ball and quickly scored to go up, 29-22.
In the end, it was another brutal playoff loss for the Bills that will be hard for their fans to get over.