New Video Shows Refs Seemed to Make Big Mistake Before Bills' Failed Fourth Down

The refs sure seemed to get this one wrong early in the fourth quarter.

Andy Nesbitt

It sure looked like the Bills picked up the first down on third down.
The Buffalo Bills had their season come to an end last Sunday night when they fell once again to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, this time in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

While Buffalo's final offensive play, a failed attempt to convert a 4th-and-5 with just under two minutes left in the game, has received a ton of attention, their other failed fourth down attempt earlier in the fourth quarter deserves some more looks. Actually, the third down before it needs more attention because it sure seemed like the refs gave them a bad spot which led to the Bills going for it on the next play.

Here's a breakdown of those two plays from the great Jomboy, which shows how Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid seemed to dive for the first down, only to have the refs give him a questionable spot.

The Bills led 22-21 at the time and could have ended up building on their lead in the fourth quarter. Instead, the Chiefs got the ball and quickly scored to go up, 29-22.

In the end, it was another brutal playoff loss for the Bills that will be hard for their fans to get over.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

