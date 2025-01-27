Josh Allen Delivered Emotional Message to Bills Mafia After Chiefs Loss
The Buffalo Bills came up short again on Sunday evening, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs, 32-29, in the AFC championship game. The loss was visibly weighing on star quarterback Josh Allen when he was at the podium afterwards, and that weight was still there when he met with media on Monday for his exit interview.
That didn't stop Allen from delivering an earnest and emotional message to Bills fans, lovingly known as Bills Mafia in the greater Buffalo area, about what they'll do to get a Lombardi Trophy to the region after so many years of heartbreak.
"It just shows why Bills Mafia is the best fanbase in the world," Allen said. "Even through all the hurt and disappointment they've had to endure, really for the entirety of the existence of the Buffalo Bills, we're going to continue to turn every stone over and cross the Ts and dot the Is and do whatever we can to try to bring a Lombardi back here to Western New York."
The Bills fanbase has indeed had to endure an unusual amount of heartbreak, even amongst similarly tortured fanbases who have gone their entire lives without seeing a championship. The Bills came so close four times in a row back in the 1990s, and then went through a decades-long stretch of ineptitude. When they finally found a great quarterback they could see leading the way to a title, he has to go head-to-head against one of the greatest dynasties in sports history in the postseason each year. It's enough to make anyone quit rooting.
But Bills fans remain, and still show up at the airport on a frigid New York night to welcome their team home after the toughest loss yet. Allen clearly admires them, and is willing to do anything to bring them a championship.