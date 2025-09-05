New Video Shows What Prompted Spitting Incident Between Jalen Carter, Dak Prescott
The start of the NFL season began with some fireworks as Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected before playing a single snap after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
It was a brutal blow for the Eagles as they began their Super Bowl defense, and they gave up two rushing touchdowns to Javonte Williams in the first half before the game saw a lengthy weather delay in the third quarter.
Once the game returned, the NBC broadcast showed additional footage from the spitting incident, which showed Prescott walking toward the line of scrimmage and spitting between two of his lineman on the ground toward Carter and the Philadelphia defense.
You can watch the extended footage with multiple angles below:
Of course, spitting on the ground isn't a penalty, and spitting on an opponent certainly is, but at least we now have an idea of how this whole thing started. We currently aren't sure what was said that got either side so heated leading up to Carter's shocking ejection to start the new season. We should find out more from both sides following the game, plus whether the league decides to hand out further discipline.
Following the incident, referee Shawn Smith said one of the officials observed Carter spitting on an opponent which is a "disqualifiable foul in the game" and a "non-football act" in a pool report per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The extra footage certainly doesn't justify Carter's actions, but it does provide some context as to what prompted one of the strangest season-opening moments you could imagine.