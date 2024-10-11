New York Giants Wide Receiver Malik Nabers Ruled Out for Sunday vs. Bengals
New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has been ruled out for Sunday night's primetime contest with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a concussion suffered in late September against the Dallas Cowboys.
It will be Nabers's second straight game missed due being in the league's concussion protocol.
Nabers has gotten off to a great start with the Giants this season in his first year in the league. Nabers has caught 35 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns in four games. Nabers was injured in the second half of the team's 20-15 loss to the Cowboys on Sept. 26. Prior to leaving the game with a concussion, Nabers had caught 12 passes for 115 yards.
While Nabers has been ruled out of the contest, he's clearly on the mend. Nabers was spotted earlier this week at a Travis Scott concert at MetLife Stadium, a likely sign that he's feeling better from the worst of his concussion symptoms.
While Nabers drew criticism from fans for being at a concert while in the protocol, head coach Brian Daboll elected not to elaborate on the social media saga, saying that he would "keep it in house" regarding whether or not it was an issue. Daboll confirmed that Nabers did not violate any team rules by attending the concert while in the concussion protocol.
The Giants, sans Nabers, take on the Bengals on Sunday Night Football this week. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.