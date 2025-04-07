NFC Team Is Now the Betting Favorite to Draft Shedeur Sanders in Top 10
The New Orleans Saints are now the betting favorites to draft Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Saints are listed as the favorite by both DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel at +300 odds to select the star son of Deion Sanders.
The Giants have the next-best odds at +350 at both sportsbooks.
Sanders, who is widely considered to be the second-best quarterback prospect in the draft behind Miami's Cam Ward, completed 71.8% of his passes for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in two seasons with the Buffaloes.
The news of Sanders becoming the odds-on favorite to be drafted by the Saints comes just days after Deion Sanders talked up the possibility of his son landing in New Orleans.
"I like the colors, I like the city, I like the food, I like the people. I like the possibilities," Deion Sanders said.
The Saints have veteran quarterback Derek Carr under center through the 2026 season, who can serve as a mentor for Sanders until he is ready if he is ultimately selected by New Orleans with the No. 9 pick.