NFC West Team Unsuccessfully Tried to Trade Up for Tetairoa McMillan: Report

Tet McMillan's services were reportedly in high demand.

Blake Silverman

NFL commissioner Goodell with Arizona Wildcats wide receiver McMillan after he is selected by the Carolina Panthers.
NFL commissioner Goodell with Arizona Wildcats wide receiver McMillan after he is selected by the Carolina Panthers. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers selected Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth pick in Thursday night's NFL draft. He was the first receiver off the board and his services were reportedly in high demand.

According to a new report from The Athletic's NFL insider Dianna Russini, the Los Angeles Rams tried to move up in the first round. And teams believed L.A.'s plan was to move up for McMillan, Russini wrote.

The Rams' first selection in the 2025 NFL draft is at No. 26 and they may be in the market for help in their wide receiver room after they released Cooper Kupp in March. Kupp went on to sign a three-year, $45 million deal with L.A.'s NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams still hold their first-round selection, which they could elect to use on a receiver who can help quarterback Matt Stafford and take some attention away from his top target, Puka Nacua. But whether that's through the draft remains to be seen, as their top target may have gotten away.

