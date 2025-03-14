Cooper Kupp Returns Home to Sign With Seahawks After Rams Release
Cooper Kupp has agreed to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, an NFC West rival of the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday. ESPN's Adam Schefter later reported that Kupp inked a three-year deal worth $45 million.
The star receiver was officially released by the Rams on Wednesday after he was told of his fate last month. He spent eight seasons in Los Angeles, winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP during the 2021 season.
Kupp grew up in Yakima, Wash.—about a two-hour drive from Seattle—and played college ball at Eastern Washington from 2012 to '15. Kupp's announcement post had him excited to return home.
Kupp missed five games last season with an ankle sprain. He caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.
The Seahawks were in need of another star receiver for new quarterback Sam Darnold after they parted ways with Tyler Lockett and granted DK Metcalf's trade request, sending him to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kupp now joins a wide receivers room in Seattle consisting of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Bobo.