NFL Analyst Floats One Player Chiefs Could Target Following Joe Thuney Trade

There’s only one player that makes sense for the Chiefs in free agency now that All-Pro Joe Thuney is gone…..Ronnie Stanley@DMRussini & I did a “Dream Scenario” segment on Scoop City Tuesday & while it was a joke….now it has to happen!



🎥: https://t.co/6eM5Ov7Urb pic.twitter.com/kRHMgEEqwE