NFL Announces Full List of Compensatory Picks for 2025 NFL Draft
While free agency is still dominating the conversation in NFL circles, the league threw a bit of a curveball into the news cycle on Tuesday.
The NFL has released the full list of compensatory picks for the 2025 NFL draft, and there are some pretty big hauls for a few teams. The Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys each will receive four picks.
A full accounting of all the compensatory picks is below.
Team
Round
Pick Number
Minnesota Vikings
3
97
Miami Dolphins
3
98
New York Giants
3
99
San Francisco 49ers
3
100
Los Angeles Rams
3
101
Detroit Lions
3
102
Miami Dolphins
4
135
Baltimore Ravens
4
136
Seattle Seahawks
4
137
San Francisco 49ers
4
138
Buffalo Bills
5
169
Dallas Cowboys
5
170
Dallas Cowboys
5
171
Seattle Seahawks
5
172
Buffalo Bills
5
173
Dallas Cowboys
5
174
Seattle Seahawks
5
175
Baltimore Ravens
5
176
Los Angeles Chargers
6
209
Baltimore Ravens
6
210
Dallas Cowboys
6
211
Baltimore Ravens
6
212
Las Vegas Raiders
6
213
Los Angeles Chargers
6
214
Las Vegas Raiders
6
215
Cleveland Browns
6
216
San Francisco 49ers
7
249
Green Bay Packers
7
250
Kansas City Chiefs
7
251
San Francisco 49ers
7
252
Miami Dolphins
7
253
Cleveland Browns
7
254
Los Angeles Chargers
7
255
Miami Dolphins
7
256
Kansas City Chiefs
7
257
In total, 35 picks have been handed out, with the Vikings getting the top selection at No. 97, while the Dolphins, Giants, 49ers, Rams and Lions also each received a third-round pick.
As mentioned, the Ravens, Cowboys and Dolphins each received four picks, while the Chargers, 49ers and Seahawks each have three new selections.
The Chiefs will also be in position to select Mr. Irrelevant this year, which is always a great moment.