NFL Announces Full List of Compensatory Picks for 2025 NFL Draft

Ryan Phillips

An overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield on the Camping World Stadium flag football field.
An overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield on the Camping World Stadium flag football field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
While free agency is still dominating the conversation in NFL circles, the league threw a bit of a curveball into the news cycle on Tuesday.

The NFL has released the full list of compensatory picks for the 2025 NFL draft, and there are some pretty big hauls for a few teams. The Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys each will receive four picks.

A full accounting of all the compensatory picks is below.

Team

Round

Pick Number

Minnesota Vikings

3

97

Miami Dolphins

3

98

New York Giants

3

99

San Francisco 49ers

3

100

Los Angeles Rams

3

101

Detroit Lions

3

102

Miami Dolphins

4

135

Baltimore Ravens

4

136

Seattle Seahawks

4

137

San Francisco 49ers

4

138

Buffalo Bills

5

169

Dallas Cowboys

5

170

Dallas Cowboys

5

171

Seattle Seahawks

5

172

Buffalo Bills

5

173

Dallas Cowboys

5

174

Seattle Seahawks

5

175

Baltimore Ravens

5

176

Los Angeles Chargers

6

209

Baltimore Ravens

6

210

Dallas Cowboys

6

211

Baltimore Ravens

6

212

Las Vegas Raiders

6

213

Los Angeles Chargers

6

214

Las Vegas Raiders

6

215

Cleveland Browns

6

216

San Francisco 49ers

7

249

Green Bay Packers

7

250

Kansas City Chiefs

7

251

San Francisco 49ers

7

252

Miami Dolphins

7

253

Cleveland Browns

7

254

Los Angeles Chargers

7

255

Miami Dolphins

7

256

Kansas City Chiefs

7

257

In total, 35 picks have been handed out, with the Vikings getting the top selection at No. 97, while the Dolphins, Giants, 49ers, Rams and Lions also each received a third-round pick.

As mentioned, the Ravens, Cowboys and Dolphins each received four picks, while the Chargers, 49ers and Seahawks each have three new selections.

The Chiefs will also be in position to select Mr. Irrelevant this year, which is always a great moment.

