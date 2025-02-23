SI

NFL Announces Teams, Two New Countries for International Games in 2025

Ireland and Spain are being added to the list of host countries for NFL games this year.

The NFL is expanding its international operations in 2025 / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
On Sunday, the league announced the host countries for this year's slate of international games. There are seven scheduled for this season.

England, of course, will be prominently featured; the NFL has been hosting games in London for well over a decade now. Germany is becoming a regular host country as well after the success the NFL has seen in Munich and Frankfurt over the last three years. Brazil is back after a successful debut in São Paulo to help kick off the 2024 season.

Then there are two new countries in the mix this year—Ireland and Spain. For the first time ever, Dublin and Madrid will host an NFL game.

As you can see above, the NFL also announced the franchises who will be the "home" team for each international game.

The Los Angeles Chargers will play in Brazil. The Indianapolis Colts will return to Germany, this time in Berlin. The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers get to debut the NFL in new countries, acting as the home side for the Madrid and Dublin games, respectively. Then the Jacksonville Jaguars (as always) will play at Wembley Stadium in London, while the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The specific dates and other teams will presumably be announced when the complete NFL schedule drops later this year.

NFL International Games 2025

"HOME" TEAM

CITY

COUNTRY

Los Angeles Chargers

São Paulo

Brazil

Indianapolis Colts

Berlin

Germany

Miami Dolphins

Madrid

Spain

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dublin

Ireland

Jacksonville Jaguars

London (Wembley Stadium)

England

Cleveland Browns

London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

England

New York Jets

London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

England

