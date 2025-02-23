NFL Announces Teams, Two New Countries for International Games in 2025
The NFL is expanding its international operations in 2025.
On Sunday, the league announced the host countries for this year's slate of international games. There are seven scheduled for this season.
England, of course, will be prominently featured; the NFL has been hosting games in London for well over a decade now. Germany is becoming a regular host country as well after the success the NFL has seen in Munich and Frankfurt over the last three years. Brazil is back after a successful debut in São Paulo to help kick off the 2024 season.
Then there are two new countries in the mix this year—Ireland and Spain. For the first time ever, Dublin and Madrid will host an NFL game.
As you can see above, the NFL also announced the franchises who will be the "home" team for each international game.
The Los Angeles Chargers will play in Brazil. The Indianapolis Colts will return to Germany, this time in Berlin. The Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers get to debut the NFL in new countries, acting as the home side for the Madrid and Dublin games, respectively. Then the Jacksonville Jaguars (as always) will play at Wembley Stadium in London, while the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The specific dates and other teams will presumably be announced when the complete NFL schedule drops later this year.
NFL International Games 2025
"HOME" TEAM
CITY
COUNTRY
Los Angeles Chargers
São Paulo
Brazil
Indianapolis Colts
Berlin
Germany
Miami Dolphins
Madrid
Spain
Pittsburgh Steelers
Dublin
Ireland
Jacksonville Jaguars
London (Wembley Stadium)
England
Cleveland Browns
London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
England
New York Jets
London (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
England