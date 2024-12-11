NFL Expanding International Series to Brand-New Location in 2025
The NFL is adding a new location to their International Series next season.
The league announced that in 2025, they will play their first-ever regular season game in Berlin, Germany, as they continue to "prioritize global growth and expand its global footprint."
Next season's contest in Berlin will mark the third German city the NFL has played in, with Munich and Frankfurt previously playing host.
"Germany has a rich tradition of American football, and the NFL has a deep history with the city of Berlin," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We first held a preseason game at the Olympic Stadium 34 years ago, before it was home to NFL Europe's Berlin Thunder in the early 2000s. Now, with almost 20 million NFL fans in Germany, we'll make a historic return to the city playing a regular-season game for the first time as we open the next chapter in our relationship with Berlin."
Goodell had previously revealed that the NFL plans to not only eventually expand to an 18-game season, but also to play up to eight international games in 2025. They hosted five in 2024.
The NFL's International Series started in 2007 with their first regular-season game played in London, England. It has since expanded to the Germany Games (Munich, Frankfurt, Berlin) as well as 2024's NFL Brazil Game in São Paulo.
Madrid, Spain is also expected to host an NFL International Series game in 2025.