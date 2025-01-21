NFL Announces Super Bowl LIX Referee, Officiating Crew
Super Bowl LIX is roughly three weeks away, and while we wait to see which teams will face off in Caesars Superdome, the NFL has announced who will be officiating the game.
Ron Torbert will be leading the charge in his second Super Bowl as referee; he previously worked as the ref when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Joining him are umpire Mike Morton, down judge Max Causey, line judge Mark Stewart, field judge Mearl Robinson, side judge Boris Cheek, back judge Jonah Monroe, and replay official Kevin Browne.
Side judge Boris Cheek has worked three other Super Bowls—XLII, 50, and LIIV—while umpire Mike Morton actually played in Super Bowl XXXIV as a linebacker with the Rams. Cheek also recently became the all-time leader in NFL games officiated with a total of 461.
Position
Name
Referee
Ron Torbert
Umpire
Mike Morton
Down Judge
Max Causey
Line Judge
Mark Stewart
Field Judge
Mearl Robinson
Side Judge
Boris Cheek
Back Judge
Jonah Monroe
Replay Official
Kevin Brown
Let's take a quick look at each of the remaining teams' records with Torbert as their referee, dating back to his start as a ref in 2014 (Torbert began his officiating career as a side judge in 2010). All stats per Pro-Football-Reference.com.
Kansas City Chiefs' Record With Ron Torbert as Referee
The Chiefs have a 5–5 record with Torbert as their referee, starting with their Sept. 7, 2014, loss to the Tennessee Titans. The last Chiefs game reffed by Torbert was the team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 29, 2023.
Buffalo Bills' Record With Ron Torbert as Referee
The Bills have a 5–4 record with Torbert as their referee, starting with a loss to the Denver Broncos on Dec. 7, 2014. Most recently, Torbert reffed the Bills' win over the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 27, 2024.
Philadelphia Eagles' Record With Ron Torbert as Referee
The Eagles have a 9–4 record with Torbert as their referee, starting with a win over the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 11, 2015. Torbert reffed for the Birds as recently as Jan. 5, 2025, during their win over the New York Giants.
Washington Commanders' Record With Ron Torbert as Referee
The Commanders have a 8–8 record with Torbert as their referee, dating back to a Sept. 14, 2014, defeat of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Most recently, Torbert reffed Washington's divisional-round upset of the Detroit Lions on Jan. 18, 2025.
Super Bowl LIX will be held at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9.