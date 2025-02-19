SI

NFL Names One Team That Will Play a 2025 Game In Brazil

Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh before a game in 2024.
/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jim Harbaugh is traveling abroad again. The Los Angeles Chargers have been named the NFL's "designated" team for the league's second-ever game in Brazil.

Th Chargers will play Friday, Sept. 5th against a yet unnamed and presumably undesignated opponent. Last season the Philadelphia Eagles kicked off their season with a 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paolo.

While Saquon Barkley began his historic season with three touchdowns, the Packers lost Jordan Love to a knee injury thanks in no part to the poor field conditions. Whatever concerns there were last September, it must have been a success for the NFL because they're sending two teams right back to the same stadium in 2025.

The Chargers are coming off an 11-6 season in the first year of the Jim Harbaugh era. They were five wins better than they were in 2023, but lost to the Houston Texans in the wild card round. Now they're headed to Brazil.

