NFL Closes Case on Deshaun Watson's Latest Personal Conduct Investigation
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be facing any suspension or fine from the NFL for a sexual assault accusation levied against him in September.
"The matter is closed," an NFL spokesperson told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot on Friday. "There was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the personal conduct policy."
The lawsuit, filed in September, was settled on Oct. 7. It alleged Watson sexually assaulted an unnamed Houston woman when they were on a date in 2020. It marked the 24th civil suit filed against Watson accusing him of sexual misconduct, but the first that did not involve a massage therapist.
Watson is no longer in jeopardy of seeing the remainder of his five-year, $230 million contract nullified by the Browns related to this lawsuit.
Watson, who ruptured his Achilles on a non-contact play in October, is out for the remainder of the 2024 season. He has two years left on his contract and is owed $46 million in each of the next two seasons.