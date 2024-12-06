SI

NFL Closes Case on Deshaun Watson's Latest Personal Conduct Investigation

The Browns quarterback won't be facing any suspension or fine from the NFL.

Tom Dierberger

Watson is ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 season with a ruptured Achilles. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be facing any suspension or fine from the NFL for a sexual assault accusation levied against him in September.

"The matter is closed," an NFL spokesperson told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot on Friday. "There was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the personal conduct policy."

The lawsuit, filed in September, was settled on Oct. 7. It alleged Watson sexually assaulted an unnamed Houston woman when they were on a date in 2020. It marked the 24th civil suit filed against Watson accusing him of sexual misconduct, but the first that did not involve a massage therapist.

Watson is no longer in jeopardy of seeing the remainder of his five-year, $230 million contract nullified by the Browns related to this lawsuit.

Watson, who ruptured his Achilles on a non-contact play in October, is out for the remainder of the 2024 season. He has two years left on his contract and is owed $46 million in each of the next two seasons.

Tom Dierberger
Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

