NFL Combine Risers and Fallers: Edge Rushers, Defensive Tackles and Linebackers
When the whistle blew just before 3:15 p.m. Thursday, the top defensive linemen in the 2025 NFL draft walked from the vertical jump station near midfield toward the goal line, preparing to run the 40-yard dash.
Maryland defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote put one hand in the white turf and his other in the air. And as Akingbesote sprinted down the sideline and completed his 40-yard scamper before the eyes of coaches, scouts and executives, the on-field portion of the 2025 NFL combine officially began.
Six hours later, Cal linebacker Teddye Buchanan concluded the final drill of Thursday’s session, which saw a mixture of standout performances, worrisome results and top prospects sitting out.
Here’s who’s rising and falling from the defensive linemen, edge rushers and inside linebackers after the opening night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Risers
Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson
Perhaps the loudest on-field uproar Thursday night came after Jackson’s vertical jump. The 6’6”, 260-pound Jackson jumped 40 inches, an athletic feat he followed by running a 4.68 40-yard dash with a 1.65 10-yard split. He looked smooth during drills and moved better than his size suggests. Jackson was listed at 280 pounds on Arkansas’s official roster, and he was noticeably slimmer Thursday, but his athleticism and track record of productivity—he had 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2024—could take him from likely second-round pick to the tail end of the opening frame.
UCLA outside linebacker Femi Oladejo
After starring at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, Oladejo carried his positive momentum to Indianapolis. He has an average physical profile, measuring 6’3” and weighing 259 pounds, though he jumped 36.5 inches in the vertical and 10 feet on the broad. Oladejo didn’t run the 40-yard dash, but he impressed in the on-field drills. He did everything with competitive urgency, and the power in his hands stood out. Oladejo, who transitioned from inside linebacker to the edge and recorded 4.5 sacks in 2024, is still growing into his own as a pass rusher, but he’s enjoyed one of the best pre-draft processes of any edge rusher.
Syracuse defensive end Fadil Diggs
Apart from his 4.57 40-yard dash, which was second-best in his position group, Diggs maneuvered the field with the agility and fluidity of a player much smaller than 6’5” and 257 pounds. He’s a loose mover who easily changes direction and flattens corners. Diggs, who played four seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to Syracuse, led the Orange with 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2024. His production, build and athleticism generate an intriguing profile for a likely Day 3 pick.
Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams
Like Jackson, Williams entered Indianapolis as a likely top 50 selection. He may exit knocking on the door of the first round. Williams is a 334-pound dancing bear, time and again bending around corners and turning his ankles and hips at tight angles. He has a loose lower half and powerful hands, and his athleticism offers hope there’s more pass rush to come from Williams, who had only 2.5 sacks in 2024.
Indiana defensive tackle CJ West
At 316 pounds, West opened eyes with a 4.95 40-yard dash and 1.73 10-yard split. He plays with violence, but he moves fluidly—his powerful hands and foot quickness were apparent during drills. West, who tallied two sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss in 2024, had a strong showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl and followed suit with a similarly impressive combine. His arrow is firmly pointing upward.
UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano
A sixth-year linebacker who weighs only 222 pounds, Medrano doesn’t come without concerns—but he also doesn’t have much external fanfare. He may have changed that Thursday. Considered a late Day 3 selection, Medrano ran a 4.46 40-yard dash, the fastest of any player, and he ranked in the top six among linebackers in both the vertical and broad jump. Medrano, who was a captain at UCLA and started the final 25 games of his college career, moved smoothly during change-of-direction drills. He’s athletic, intelligent and well-positioned to rise up boards in the next two months.
Fallers
Ole Miss outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen
Known as a speed rusher, Umanmielen ran just a 4.72 40-yard dash. His 10-yard split, which timed 1.62 seconds, was impressive, but his total time left plenty to be desired. Umanmielen struggled planting his feet and changing directions on the field, and he didn’t quell those concerns in athletic testing. The Florida-turned-Ole Miss product clocked a 7.33 three-cone and 4.46 short shuttle, neither of which match the quick-twitch athleticism his tape highlights. Umanmielen didn’t have a disastrous day, but he had a chance to cement himself as a top-50 pick and largely fell short.
Louisville outside linebacker Ashton Gillotte
Viewed as a potential third-round pick entering Thursday, Gillotte had a difficult time during on-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium. He lacked balance and body control, and his lower half looked stiff. Gillotte didn’t run the 40-yard dash, but he tested well, logging a 36-inch vertical jump and 10-foot broad jump. His on-field performance didn’t match up.
Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins
Evaluators will have to weigh film and production versus athletic shortcomings for Higgins, who stands 6’0”, 224 pounds and ran just a 4.82 40-yard dash. In addition to his lack of speed, Higgins struggled in the jumps, reaching 33 inches in the vertical and just over nine feet in the broad. The latter ranked last among all participating linebackers. Higgins was an All-American in 2024, but his lack of athleticism may prove too much for some teams to overlook.
Top prospects: some shine, most opt out
The top of the 2025 draft class is full of quality players in the front seven, but several chose not to participate Thursday. Penn State’s Abdul Carter reportedly has a stress reaction in his right foot, while Georgia’s Mykel Williams is dealing with an ankle injury. Marshall’s Mike Green, who led the country with 17 sacks, opted out due to hamstring tightness.
A trio of Michigan defenders in Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Josaiah Stewart won’t work out until their pro day, nor will Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen or Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker.
But those who chose to participate put on a show.
Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart
The 6’5”, 267-pound Stewart ran a 4.6 40-yard dash and recorded a 40-inch vertical jump. He didn’t participate in drills, but his athleticism was as advertised. Stewart may have clinched a ticket into the top 10 on Thursday night.
Tennessee outside linebacker James Pearce Jr.
Pearce had a rollercoaster day, but his 4.47 40-yard dash and ease of movement during drills further strengthened his case to be a first-round pick. He battled inconsistencies in his final season at Tennessee, and he jumped just 31 inches in the vertical. He’s also lean and wiry at 6’5”, 245 pounds. But Pearce is a potent speed rusher who’s difficult to stop around the edge, and the twitch and fluidity he showed Thursday only boosted his profile.
Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell
With Walker choosing not to participate in testing or drills, Campbell had the spotlight on him Thursday night. He delivered. Campbell stood out among other linebackers due to both his 6’3”, 235-pound frame and his explosive athleticism. He clocked a 4.52 40-yard dash while showing quick feet and fluid hips in coverage drills. Campbell, who’s also a stout blitzer, could end as a top 20 prospect.