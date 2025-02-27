SI

Top NFL Draft Prospect Abdul Carter Gets Good News About Foot Injury

The projected early first round pick will not be working out at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Madison Williams

Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter stands on the field.
Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter stands on the field. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

When news came out on Wednesday that top NFL Draft pick Abdul Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot, it was a concern that the former Penn State defensive end would need surgery. After further evaluation, doctors decided that Carter doesn't need surgery as it would not be "advisable," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning.

Carter is now expected to participate in Penn State's Pro Day on March 28. Carter was already planning on not working out at this weekend's NFL Scouting Combine as he is recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered during the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Notre Dame.

Despite Carter's foot injury, his agent Drew Rosenhaus isn't worried about it affecting his draft result.

“I couldn’t be more confident that this will be a non-factor where he’s drafted,” Rosenhaus said. “He will put on a show at his pro day.”

Carter is appearing as a good No. 1 option for the Tennessee Titans, but we'll see where he ends up in April.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL