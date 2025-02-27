Top NFL Draft Prospect Abdul Carter Gets Good News About Foot Injury
When news came out on Wednesday that top NFL Draft pick Abdul Carter has a stress reaction in his right foot, it was a concern that the former Penn State defensive end would need surgery. After further evaluation, doctors decided that Carter doesn't need surgery as it would not be "advisable," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning.
Carter is now expected to participate in Penn State's Pro Day on March 28. Carter was already planning on not working out at this weekend's NFL Scouting Combine as he is recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered during the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Notre Dame.
Despite Carter's foot injury, his agent Drew Rosenhaus isn't worried about it affecting his draft result.
“I couldn’t be more confident that this will be a non-factor where he’s drafted,” Rosenhaus said. “He will put on a show at his pro day.”
Carter is appearing as a good No. 1 option for the Tennessee Titans, but we'll see where he ends up in April.