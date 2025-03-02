NFL Combine Day 4 Risers and Fallers: Offensive Linemen
Day 1: Edge rushers, defensive tackles, linebackers
Day 2: Defensive backs, tight ends
Day 3: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
One day after fast runs, big throws and flashy routes from skill position prospects, offensive linemen took the field Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the final day of the 2025 NFL scouting combine.
Unlike other position groups, no healthy offensive linemen opted out of full participation. It resulted in three hours of energetic, competitive athletic tests and on-field drills.
With competition comes winners and losers—and for the final time in Indianapolis, here’s who’s rising and falling after Sunday’s workouts.
Risers
Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
Already viewed as a first-round pick, Banks faces questions surrounding his length and ability to stick at tackle in the NFL. He measured 33-inch arms, which hits the threshold most teams have for tackles, and tested well. Despite running an average 5.16 40-yard dash, Banks had a quick 10-yard split at 1.79 seconds and reached 19.89 miles per hour. He also had a 32-inch vertical jump, which tied for third best among tackles. During field drills, Banks moved with efficiency, fluidity and clean feet. Banks may still be a guard for some teams, but he started 42 straight games at left tackle for the Longhorns, and he has the length and athleticism to stick at tackle as a pro.
Oregon State guard Joshua Gray
Gray was a five-year starter for the Beavers who transitioned from tackle to guard in 2024. His lack of length—31 3/8-inch arms—will force him to stay inside at the next level, and he has a strange body type for a guard at 6'5" and 299 pounds. But Gray tested well, running a 5.04 40-yard dash with a 1.73 10-yard split. He added a 31-inch vertical jump, and he showed smooth feet and quick change of direction in his field workout. Gray’s experience and athleticism should make him a quality pick in the middle of Day 3.
Notre Dakota State lineman Grey Zabel
Zabel, who played left tackle in college, has the versatility to play all five spots on the offensive line, though his 32-inch arms will likely push him inside as a pro. Length aside, Zabel posted impressive numbers—he logged a 36 ½-inch vertical jump, the third-best number in the last 20 years, and a 9-feet, 3-inch broad jump. He’s a loose mover on film, and he was noticeably quick laterally and in transition during drills Sunday. Regardless of position, Zabel will depart Indianapolis with the film and testing numbers of a viable first-round selection.
Georgia center Jared Wilson
After completing the last 40-yard dash of this year’s NFL combine, Wilson jogged back toward the end zone where he took off several seconds prior. He was met by congratulatory high-fives from his Georgia teammates in the aftermath of running a 4.84 40-yard dash with a 1.72 10-yard split, both the fastest times registered Sunday. On the field, Wilson’s twitch translated to drills, where his change of direction and fluid lower half were on display. In a center class that’s rarely praised, Wilson should be a Day 2 pick and early starter.
Iowa State tackle Jalen Travis
A large, explosive tackle, Travis measures just shy of 6'8", weighs 339 pounds and has 34 7/8-inch arms. Yet at his size, Travis ran a 5.14 40-yard dash with a 1.82 10-yard split, notched a 35-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump. His athleticism shows on tape, and he was smooth during field drills. Travis, who spent the first four years of his career at Princeton before transferring to Iowa State in 2024, allowed only one sack last season—and he may have tested his way into the back end of Day 2.
Fallers
Florida tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
At 6'7" and 316 pounds with 34-inch arms, Crenshaw-Dickson looks the part of an NFL offensive tackle. He also has plenty of experience, starting 46 games while playing both tackle spots across five collegiate seasons, four of which came at San Diego State. He has experience at both tackle spots and his 2024 tape at Florida put him in the conversation to be a late Day 3 pick. His testing numbers, however, will be tough to overcome. Crenshaw-Dickson clocked just 5.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and he jumped only 24 ½ inches in the vertical.
Miami offensive tackle Jalen Rivers
Athleticism isn’t a strong suit for Rivers, who started 29 games in five seasons at Miami, and neither is durability—he missed time with injuries in 2021, ’22 and ’24. Rivers, who stands 6'6" and 319 pounds, has 35-inch arms and plays with power—but he will have to overcome a 5.4 40-yard dash and 1.85 10-yard split. He wasn’t overly fluid in field drills, either. His testing numbers reinforced concerns about his future at tackle, and he may be too big to play guard.
Top prospects
While few projected top-10 picks worked out in front of fans and evaluators at the combine, LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell did everything. Campbell’s measurements confirmed his length concerns, as he has only 32 5/8-inch arms.
Campbell, however, was brilliant Sunday. At 6'6" and 319 pounds, Campbell ran a 4.98 40-yard dash and recorded a 32-inch vertical jump and a 9-feet, 3-inch broad jump. His foot quickness and fluidity were apparent and matched what he showed on film. Some tackles have enough athleticism and technical skill to overcome a lack of length—Campbell should be considered one of them.
Missouri’s Armand Membou is in a similar position. He’s 6'4" and 332 pounds, and he faced questions from teams about whether he views himself as a guard or tackle moving forward. But with 34-inch arms, a 4.91 40-yard dash and a 34-inch vertical jump, Membou has the length and quickness to stick outside, which is his personal preference.
At guard, Alabama’s Tyler Booker didn’t test well—he ran a 5.38 40-yard dash, notched a 27-inch vertical and had only a 7-feet, 10-inch broad jump—but athleticism isn’t his game. Booker, a 6’5”, 321-pound mauler, moved well in field drills and should stay as a potential top 20 pick.
The most prominent absentee from Sunday’s workout was Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons, who’s still rehabbing from a torn patellar tendon suffered in October. Simmons said during the week he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery and is hopeful to put on a personal pro day in mid-April.