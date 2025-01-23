SI

NFL Confirms Special Guest for Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

The NFL posted a fun trailer dropping the news.

Madison Williams

R&B singer SZA performs at the Dreamville Music Festival. / Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

Grammy award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans, and now he will be joined by pop star SZA, the NFL announced on Thursday. The duo will take center stage at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9.

SZA has won four Grammy awards in her career, including Best Progressive R&B Album and Best R&B Song in 2023.

The NFL posted a fun ad to announce SZA's addition to Lamar's performance. SZA splashes Lamar with a Gatorade bath as he says "I've been thinking about a guest performance."

Lamar and SZA have worked together on multiple songs, including the title song "All the Stars" for the Marvel movie Black Panther in 2017. SZA most recently appeared on songs "Gloria" and "Luther" on Lamar's album GNX that came out in 2024.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

