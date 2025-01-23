NFL Confirms Special Guest for Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
Grammy award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans, and now he will be joined by pop star SZA, the NFL announced on Thursday. The duo will take center stage at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9.
SZA has won four Grammy awards in her career, including Best Progressive R&B Album and Best R&B Song in 2023.
The NFL posted a fun ad to announce SZA's addition to Lamar's performance. SZA splashes Lamar with a Gatorade bath as he says "I've been thinking about a guest performance."
Lamar and SZA have worked together on multiple songs, including the title song "All the Stars" for the Marvel movie Black Panther in 2017. SZA most recently appeared on songs "Gloria" and "Luther" on Lamar's album GNX that came out in 2024.