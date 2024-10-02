SI

NFL Coverage Map Week 5: Full Breakdown of CBS, FOX Broadcasts

Here's what games CBS and FOX will broadcast in each area of the country.

Liam McKeone

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens take on the Bengals this week in an NFC North clash
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens take on the Bengals this week in an NFC North clash / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 5 of the NFL season has arrived. With it comes the first bye weeks of the season, as well as the first international game, featuring the New York Jets taking on the Minnesota Vikings in London, England. Despite fewer games, Sunday's slate promises to be a good one.

Here, you'll find coverage maps for Week 5.

What is the NFL Week 5 Coverage Map?

For those who are newer fans, the coverage map shows exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.

Each week every non-primetime game (games on Thursday, Sunday night, Monday, and taking place overseas) is broadcast on either CBS or FOX at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. Therefore, two games will be broadcast on all televisions every Sunday afternoon during football season.

Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during prime time or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.

Ergo, the coverage map shows all that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Photos are all courtesy of 506sports.

CBS Early Window

Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Coverage Map
Courtesy of 506 Sports

CBS Late Window

Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

CBS Coverage Map
Courtesy of 506 Sports

FOX Single Game Window

Here's the coverage map for games being shown on FOX that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the map.

FOX Coverage Map
Courtesy of 506 Sports

Key NFL Matchups in Week 5

As referenced above, this week's Sunday slate is quite appealing during the day.

The marquee matchup must be the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Baltimore Ravens at home. While the Bengals are only 1-3 they're never out of contention with Joe Burrow under center. The Ravens have bounced back from a brutal opening two losses to look like legitimate Super Bowl candidates. Above all, NFC North games are always fiercely competitive.

Second to only that game is the Buffalo Bills' contest against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. It features two AFC powerhouses going toe-to-toe and one MVP candidate in Josh Allen battling against an MVP hopeful in C.J. Stroud.

The Green Bay Packers will visit Los Angeles to play the Rams. Games between these two teams have often ended up entertaining in recent years, and Week 5 represents a tipping point as both squads attempt to propel themselves back into the playoff race. A loss would be quite damaging for both sides.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL