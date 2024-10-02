NFL Coverage Map Week 5: Full Breakdown of CBS, FOX Broadcasts
Week 5 of the NFL season has arrived. With it comes the first bye weeks of the season, as well as the first international game, featuring the New York Jets taking on the Minnesota Vikings in London, England. Despite fewer games, Sunday's slate promises to be a good one.
Here, you'll find coverage maps for Week 5.
What is the NFL Week 5 Coverage Map?
For those who are newer fans, the coverage map shows exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.
Each week every non-primetime game (games on Thursday, Sunday night, Monday, and taking place overseas) is broadcast on either CBS or FOX at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. Therefore, two games will be broadcast on all televisions every Sunday afternoon during football season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during prime time or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
Ergo, the coverage map shows all that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Photos are all courtesy of 506sports.
CBS Early Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
CBS Late Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
FOX Single Game Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on FOX that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the map.
Key NFL Matchups in Week 5
As referenced above, this week's Sunday slate is quite appealing during the day.
The marquee matchup must be the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Baltimore Ravens at home. While the Bengals are only 1-3 they're never out of contention with Joe Burrow under center. The Ravens have bounced back from a brutal opening two losses to look like legitimate Super Bowl candidates. Above all, NFC North games are always fiercely competitive.
Second to only that game is the Buffalo Bills' contest against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. It features two AFC powerhouses going toe-to-toe and one MVP candidate in Josh Allen battling against an MVP hopeful in C.J. Stroud.
The Green Bay Packers will visit Los Angeles to play the Rams. Games between these two teams have often ended up entertaining in recent years, and Week 5 represents a tipping point as both squads attempt to propel themselves back into the playoff race. A loss would be quite damaging for both sides.