NFL TV Coverage Map Week 11: Full Breakdown of CBS, FOX Broadcasts
Week 11 of the NFL season commences this Thursday and a picture is starting to form in regards to how this season is shaking out. There are a lot of bad teams, a few middling teams, and even fewer true championship contenders. In other words, just like how it feels in the middle of every football season. Right about now, with Thanksgiving rapidly approaching and the final leaves dropping off trees, is when teams really show us who they are. Who will turn it around and make a second-half playoff push? Who will collapse?
These answers are why we watch. On that front, here's what the Week 11 coverage map looks like around the country.
What is the NFL Week 11 Coverage Map?
For those who are newer fans, the coverage map shows exactly what games will be broadcast where around the country on Sunday.
Each week, every non-primetime game (games on Thursday, Sunday night, Monday, and taking place overseas) is broadcast on either CBS or FOX at 1 p.m. ET or around 4 p.m. ET. Therefore, two games will be broadcast on all televisions every Sunday afternoon during football season.
Every team playing will have its game broadcast in its local market no matter what (i.e. the Cincinnati Bengals will always be on in Cincinnati). But that still leaves another game to be broadcast, which is assigned by the network. And in the case that the local team is playing during primetime or is on a bye week, there will still be a game broadcast in the window they'd normally play.
Ergo, the coverage map shows all that: what teams will be shown in what cities when the local team is not playing. Photos are all courtesy of 506sports.
CBS Early Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on CBS that kick off at 1 p.m. ET.
CBS Late Window
This week, the only game in the CBS late window is the Kansas City Chiefs' rivalry matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The game is nationally broadcast, meaning that's what will be on CBS no matter where you are in the country.
Chiefs-Bills will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.
FOX Single Game Window
Here's the coverage map for games being shown on FOX that kick off at 1 p.m. ET and 4:05 p.m. ET. Games kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET are denoted as "LATE" on the map.
Key NFL Matchups in Week 11
Kansas City's visit to Buffalo to play the Bills is the marquee matchup of the week and perhaps of the regular season. Games between these two sides are always entertaining and there's a very fresh playoff rivalry to add a layer of emotion to the affair; the Chiefs have eliminated Buffalo in three of the last four postseasons. And all that is before you get into the duel between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen that will take place. It won't make up for any of the previous playoff heartbreakers, but the Bills would surely love to hand Kansas City its first loss of the 2024 season—and regardless of their success it will be a blast to watch.
Otherwise, the best game on the slate has to be the Baltimore Ravens heading to Pittsburgh to play the Pittsburgh Steelers. AFC North games are always fun in some way (see: last Thursday night's fireworks between the Ravens and Bengals) and there is a lot at stake in the first meeting between Baltimore and the Steelers. Pittsburgh holds a half-game lead on the Ravens for first place in the division, and with both sides sitting at seven wins it seems it will be a two-team race for the crown. Whoever wins on Sunday will have a significant leg up in that race.
It should be an entertaining week. Enjoy the games.