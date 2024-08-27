NFL Cutdown Day Reveals Just How Badly 49ers Whiffed on 2022 Draft Class
Other than one very important pick, the San Francisco 49ers would likely love to have a do-over for their work during the 2022 NFL draft.
Like the rest of the NFL, the 49ers cut their roster to 53 players on Tuesday, and the moves they made only further exposed just how bad their 2022 draft class was. Other than quarterback Brock Purdy, who was the final selection of the entire draft, the group of players taken is a mess.
San Francisco waived wide receiver Danny Gray and cornerback Samuel Womack on Tuesday, making them the latest two selections from the '22 class to be shown the door. The 49ers made nine selections in the 2022 draft, and four of them are no longer with the team.
San Francisco didn't have a first-round pick in '22 due to the disastrous trade to move up in the 2021 draft and select Trey Lance. The AP's Josh Dubow has a rundown of the players picked and it will be depressing if you're a 49ers fan.
Second-round linebacker Drake Jackson is set to miss the season after a knee injury, the second he has suffered in as many seasons.
Gray and Ty Davis-Price were both third-rounders and are gone.
Offensive tackle Spencer Burford was selected in the fourth round and is currently a backup.
Another offensive tackle, Nick Zakelj, was picked in the sixth round and is also a backup. Defensive lineman Kalia Davis was a sixth-rounder, is a backup, and is currently on injured reserve. Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields was also a sixth-rounder and he never played for San Francisco.
Purdy was a seventh-round selection (No. 262), led the team to Super Bowl LVIII, was an MVP finalist in 2023, and made the Pro Bowl last season.
Yes, the Purdy pick has saved that draft from being a total disaster, but the rest of the group may never end up contributing.