NFL Decision Makers Aligned on Expectation for Sam Darnold's Next Team
Sam Darnold's next destination is becoming clearer as the free agent quarterback carousel begins to spin.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Saturday that decision makers around the NFL expect Darnold to sign a multiyear deal with the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday night, opening up a need to find a new starting quarterback for the 2025 season and beyond.
Smith, 34, spent the last six seasons in Seattle—three as Russell Wilson's backup quarterback and three as the starter. He led Seattle to the playoffs in 2022 but came up short of the postseason the last two years.
Darnold revived his career as a starting quarterback in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings. In 17 games, Darnold threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions—adding up to a 102.5 passer rating.
Darnold, the No. 3 pick of the 2018 NFL draft, didn't pan out as the franchise quarterback with the New York Jets or Carolina Panthers. But he showed last season that he still has the talent to lead a team to the playoffs when paired with the right offense.