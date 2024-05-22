Pittsburgh Has Been Awarded the 2026 NFL Draft
The "Steel City" has only ever hosted one other NFL draft.
With the location of the 2026 NFL draft yet to be determined, the city of Pittsburgh was heavily rumored to be a candidate to host the draft in two years.
Now, the dream for local Steelers fans is becoming a reality.
After a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday morning indicated that Pittsburgh was an option, the Steelers' social media account made the news official.
"The pick is in! Pittsburgh has been selected to host the 2026 NFL Draft!" the franchise posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Pittsburgh has only ever hosted one NFL draft, and it was in December of 1947. Obviously, the draft at that time was not the spectacle that it is now, so it will certainly be cool for the "Steel City" to earn the opportunity to host.
