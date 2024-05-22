SI

Pittsburgh Has Been Awarded the 2026 NFL Draft

The "Steel City" has only ever hosted one other NFL draft.

Mike McDaniel

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers logo during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers logo during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the location of the 2026 NFL draft yet to be determined, the city of Pittsburgh was heavily rumored to be a candidate to host the draft in two years.

Now, the dream for local Steelers fans is becoming a reality.

After a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday morning indicated that Pittsburgh was an option, the Steelers' social media account made the news official.

"The pick is in! Pittsburgh has been selected to host the 2026 NFL Draft!" the franchise posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Pittsburgh has only ever hosted one NFL draft, and it was in December of 1947. Obviously, the draft at that time was not the spectacle that it is now, so it will certainly be cool for the "Steel City" to earn the opportunity to host.

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL