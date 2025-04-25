SI

NFL Draft Attendance Was Nearly Double the Population of Green Bay

Stephen Douglas

There were quite a few people at the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
There were quite a few people at the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The first round of the 2025 NFL draft took place in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday night. A rather large crowd should remain for the next few days as fans seize the opportunity to maybe get on television for a few seconds or watch Roger Goodell ride bikes and read names.

But it will likely pale in comparison to the crowd that showed up on Thursday. Green Bay, Wisconsin, which boasts a population of just over 105,000, saw nearly twice as many people come into town for the first round.

According to Adam Schefter, the official attendance was 205,000.

Lambeau Field has a capacity of 81,441 so it's not like the small city isn't used to seeing a large number of people show up any given weekend, but this is like holding two-and-a-half Packers games in one day. It's not out of the question that someone might actually bring up congestion pricing at the next city council meeting.

Organizers estimated that the draft would generate more than $100 million for businesses in the state of Wisconsin. This was probably a very nice start.

More NFL Draft on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL