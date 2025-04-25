NFL Draft Attendance Was Nearly Double the Population of Green Bay
The first round of the 2025 NFL draft took place in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday night. A rather large crowd should remain for the next few days as fans seize the opportunity to maybe get on television for a few seconds or watch Roger Goodell ride bikes and read names.
But it will likely pale in comparison to the crowd that showed up on Thursday. Green Bay, Wisconsin, which boasts a population of just over 105,000, saw nearly twice as many people come into town for the first round.
According to Adam Schefter, the official attendance was 205,000.
Lambeau Field has a capacity of 81,441 so it's not like the small city isn't used to seeing a large number of people show up any given weekend, but this is like holding two-and-a-half Packers games in one day. It's not out of the question that someone might actually bring up congestion pricing at the next city council meeting.
Organizers estimated that the draft would generate more than $100 million for businesses in the state of Wisconsin. This was probably a very nice start.