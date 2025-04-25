SI

Travis Hunter's Electric Entrance After Being Drafted No. 2 Fired Up Jaguars Fans

Hunter was pumped to see the Jags' logo on his way out to the draft stage.

Blake Silverman

Travis Hunter is fired up to become a Jacksonville Jaguar
Travis Hunter is fired up to become a Jacksonville Jaguar / Screengrab via @NFL on X/Twitter and ESPN/NFL Network
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to get their guy—Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. And he was so excited with the news that he ran through the tunnel on the way to shake NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's hand, but he was sure to slap his new logo on the way.

Next. Why Are There Wooden Team Logos at the 2025 NFL Draft?. Why Are There Wooden Team Logos at NFL Draft?. dark

After 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year and Jags defensive end Arik Armstead officially announced the pick, Hunter shared a sweet moment with his family before he danced and ran his way out to the stage. He let out a yell and flex or two on his way through the tunnel in Green Bay, but when he saw the large wooden Jaguars logo on the tunnel wall, he was sure to make a pit stop.

Hunter's excitement to become a Jaguar immediately had his new fans ready to cheer him on once he hits the field on Sundays:

The Jags traded up from the No. 5 pick to the No. 2 selection in order to grab Hunter. In a deal with the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland dropped to the fifth pick, and also got Jacksonville's second-round pick this year, a fourth-round pick, and the Jaguars' 2026 first-round pick.

Jacksonville traded up for their guy. And he looks as excited to be there as the Jags were to select him.

More NFL Draft on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL