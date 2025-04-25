Travis Hunter's Electric Entrance After Being Drafted No. 2 Fired Up Jaguars Fans
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to get their guy—Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter. And he was so excited with the news that he ran through the tunnel on the way to shake NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's hand, but he was sure to slap his new logo on the way.
After 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year and Jags defensive end Arik Armstead officially announced the pick, Hunter shared a sweet moment with his family before he danced and ran his way out to the stage. He let out a yell and flex or two on his way through the tunnel in Green Bay, but when he saw the large wooden Jaguars logo on the tunnel wall, he was sure to make a pit stop.
Hunter's excitement to become a Jaguar immediately had his new fans ready to cheer him on once he hits the field on Sundays:
The Jags traded up from the No. 5 pick to the No. 2 selection in order to grab Hunter. In a deal with the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland dropped to the fifth pick, and also got Jacksonville's second-round pick this year, a fourth-round pick, and the Jaguars' 2026 first-round pick.
Jacksonville traded up for their guy. And he looks as excited to be there as the Jags were to select him.