NFL Draft Order 2025: Who’s Been Selected At Your Team’s Slot the Past Five Years
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- New Orleans Saints
- New England Patriots
- Miami Dolphins
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Indianapolis Colts
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Chicago Bears
- Carolina Panthers
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Tennessee Titans
- Seattle Seahawks
- San Francisco 49ers
Every outlet on earth is going to give you the 2025 NFL draft order as the regular season comes to a close. It’s the responsible thing to do.
But what does each slot mean from a historical perspective? Do teams drafting first really have a massive advantage over the team picking third, or fifth? In theory, yes, but theories are only as good as the executive your team has making the draft selection.
So let’s look at who has which selections in April’s first round, before checking out the last five players taken at each slot over the past five years.
1. Tennessee Titans (3–14)
2024: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
2023: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2022: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
2021: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2020: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Not surprisingly, this spot is the land of quarterbacks. It could be the same thing this year with Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders likely to be early picks in April.
2. Cleveland Browns (3–14)
2024: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
2023: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
2022: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
2021: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
2020: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
Obviously, this has been a mixed bag. Stroud is terrific and Hutchinson is a phenomenal player, but Wilson was a bust while Young has been a decent player, but nowhere near expectations.
3. New York Giants (3–14)
2023: Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama
2022: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
2021: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
2020: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
The past three picks all appear to be hits with Maye, Anderson and Stingley becoming excellent players (Maye is more of an unknown). However, Lance and Okudah have proven to be busts.
4. New England Patriots (4–13)
2024: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
2023: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
2022: Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
2021: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
2020: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Recent history has been kind to the team holding the No. 4 pick. While the future is unknown for Richardson and Pitts is simply good and not great, the other three have all become superstars with Thomas, Gardner and Harrison all the kind of players you can build around.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4–13)
2024: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
2023: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
2022: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
2021: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
2020: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Another terrific place to be. With so many quarterbacks being pushed to the top of the class, there’s great value for teams here as evidenced by Chase, Alt, Witherspoon and Thibodeaux.
6. Las Vegas Raiders (4–13)
2024: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
2023: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
2022: Ickey Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State
2021: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
2020: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
Again, quarterbacks forcing their way to the first few picks of almost every draft benefits teams in this slot. Nabers is already a stud for the New York Giants, while Waddle is a consistent threat to notch 1,000 yards for the Miami Dolphins.
7. New York Jets (4–13)
2024: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
2023: Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
2022: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
2021: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
2020: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
Apparently if you draft seventh, you’re choosing some beef. All five of the most recent picks play up front, with Sewell and Brown becoming two of the best at their respective positions.
8. Carolina Panthers (5–12)
2024: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
2023: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
2022: Drake London, WR, USC
2021: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
2020: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
This has been a spot reserved for the Atlanta Falcons, who have taken players here each of the past three seasons. All told, it’s a place where we’ve seen five different positions come off the board in five consecutive years.
9. New Orleans Saints (5–12)
2024: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
2023: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
2022: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
2021: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
2020: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
This is a spot where value and need can meet nicely. Surtain is arguably the league’s best corner for the Denver Broncos, while Carter is a beast inside for the Philadelphia Eagles. Odunze also looks like a quality player for the Chicago Bears, although that situation is a mess.
10. Chicago Bears (5–12)
2024: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
2023: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
2022: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
2021: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
2020: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
Now we’re starting to see a ton of those perimeter picks over the past few spots. Wilson and Smith are stars for their respective teams. Under center, it’s unclear what Minnesota will get from McCarthy, who missed his rookie year with a torn meniscus.
11. San Francisco 49ers (6–11)
2024: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
2023: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
2022: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
2021: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
2020: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
Lots of big guys here, although it’s unclear if any will become star players. Fashanu should see more time with Tyron Smith becoming a free agent in New York, while Skoronski and Becton are still trying to establish their value.
12. Dallas Cowboys (7–10)
2024: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
2023: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
2022: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
2021: Micah Parsons, DE, Penn State
2020: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama
Not a bad spot to make a pick based on recent choices. Parsons is arguably the best defensive player in football, while Williams and Gibbs have become key parts for the Detriot Lions’ championship dreams.
13. Miami Dolphins (8–9)
2024: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
2023: Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa
2022: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
2021: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
2020: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Another spot where value has been all over the place. Bowers is having one of the best years in NFL history for a tight end, while Slater and Wirfs are All-Pro players at left tackle.
14. Indianapolis Colts (8–9)
2024: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
2023: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
2022: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2021: Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
2020: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
Now we’re getting to some of the nonpremium positions. Of these five, Fuaga looks like a quality player for the New Orleans Saints, while Hamilton has become the NFL’s top safety through the first three years of his career.
15. Atlanta Falcons (8–9)
2024: Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA
2023: Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State
2022: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
2021: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
2020: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
There’s a real case that none of these players earn a second contract with their original teams, as certainly is the deal with Jones and Jeudy. Of course, it’s impossible to say with Latu, who flashed as a rookie with Indianapolis.
16. Arizona Cardinals (8–9)
2024: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
2023: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
2022: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
2021: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
2020: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
Terrell has proven to be one of the top corners in football, but this slot has left plenty to be desired over the past four years. At this point in the draft, there’s a bit of hoping the board falls a certain way.
17. Cincinnati Bengals (9–8)
2024: Dallas Turner, DE, Alabama
2023: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
2022: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
2021: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
2020: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Gonzalez and Lamb are home-run choices, while Leatherwood was a disaster and Johnson is more average than star after three seasons. Turner has shown promise in Minnesota, playing in a terrific rotation up front.
18. Seattle Seahawks (10–7)
2024: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
2023: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
2022: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
2021: Jaelen Phillips, DE, Miami (FL)
2020: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
A mixed batch here. Phillips is terrific and Campbell has been a nice find for the Lions. However, Burks is a bust and Mims has shown immense promise in Cincinnati, but can he stay healthy?