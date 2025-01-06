SI

NFL Draft Order 2025: Who’s Been Selected At Your Team’s Slot the Past Five Years

A quick look at the studs and busts who have been picked in the first round at Nos. 1–18.

Matt Verderame

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, LSU's Will Campbell and Colorado's Travis Hunter are three of the players in this year's NFL draft.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, LSU's Will Campbell and Colorado's Travis Hunter are three of the players in this year's NFL draft. / Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Network (Sanders); Maria Lysaker/USA TODAY Network (Campbell); Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Network (Hunter)
Every outlet on earth is going to give you the 2025 NFL draft order as the regular season comes to a close. It’s the responsible thing to do. 

But what does each slot mean from a historical perspective? Do teams drafting first really have a massive advantage over the team picking third, or fifth? In theory, yes, but theories are only as good as the executive your team has making the draft selection. 

So let’s look at who has which selections in April’s first round, before checking out the last five players taken at each slot over the past five years. 

1. Tennessee Titans (3–14)

2024: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

2023: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2022: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

2021: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2020: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Not surprisingly, this spot is the land of quarterbacks. It could be the same thing this year with Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders likely to be early picks in April.

2. Cleveland Browns (3–14)

2024: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

2023: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

2022: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

2021: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

2020: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Obviously, this has been a mixed bag. Stroud is terrific and Hutchinson is a phenomenal player, but Wilson was a bust while Young has been a decent player, but nowhere near expectations. 

3. New York Giants (3–14)

8. Carolina Panthers (5–12)

2023: Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

2022: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

2021: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

2020: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The past three picks all appear to be hits with Maye, Anderson and Stingley becoming excellent players (Maye is more of an unknown). However, Lance and Okudah have proven to be busts.

4. New England Patriots (4–13)

2024: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

2023: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

2022: Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

2021: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

2020: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Recent history has been kind to the team holding the No. 4 pick. While the future is unknown for Richardson and Pitts is simply good and not great, the other three have all become superstars with Thomas, Gardner and Harrison all the kind of players you can build around.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4–13)

2024: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

2023: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

2022: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

2021: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

2020: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Another terrific place to be. With so many quarterbacks being pushed to the top of the class, there’s great value for teams here as evidenced by Chase, Alt, Witherspoon and Thibodeaux.

6. Las Vegas Raiders (4–13)

2024: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

2023: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

2022: Ickey Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

2021: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

2020: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

Again, quarterbacks forcing their way to the first few picks of almost every draft benefits teams in this slot. Nabers is already a stud for the New York Giants, while Waddle is a consistent threat to notch 1,000 yards for the Miami Dolphins. 

7. New York Jets (4–13)

2024: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

2023: Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

2022: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

2021: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

2020: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

Apparently if you draft seventh, you’re choosing some beef. All five of the most recent picks play up front, with Sewell and Brown becoming two of the best at their respective positions. 

8. Carolina Panthers (5–12)

2024: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

2023: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

2022: Drake London, WR, USC

2021: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

2020: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

This has been a spot reserved for the Atlanta Falcons, who have taken players here each of the past three seasons. All told, it’s a place where we’ve seen five different positions come off the board in five consecutive years. 

9. New Orleans Saints (5–12)

2024: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

2023: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia 

2022: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2021: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

2020: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

This is a spot where value and need can meet nicely. Surtain is arguably the league’s best corner for the Denver Broncos, while Carter is a beast inside for the Philadelphia Eagles. Odunze also looks like a quality player for the Chicago Bears, although that situation is a mess.

10. Chicago Bears (5–12)

2024: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

2023: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

2022: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

2021: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

2020: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

Now we’re starting to see a ton of those perimeter picks over the past few spots. Wilson and Smith are stars for their respective teams. Under center, it’s unclear what Minnesota will get from McCarthy, who missed his rookie year with a torn meniscus.

11. San Francisco 49ers (6–11)

2024: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

2023: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

2022: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

2021: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

2020: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Lots of big guys here, although it’s unclear if any will become star players. Fashanu should see more time with Tyron Smith becoming a free agent in New York, while Skoronski and Becton are still trying to establish their value.

12. Dallas Cowboys (7–10)

2024: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

2023: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

2022: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

2021: Micah Parsons, DE, Penn State

2020: Henry Ruggs, WR, Alabama

Not a bad spot to make a pick based on recent choices. Parsons is arguably the best defensive player in football, while Williams and Gibbs have become key parts for the Detriot Lions’ championship dreams. 

13. Miami Dolphins (8–9)

2024: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

2023: Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

2022: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

2021: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

2020: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Another spot where value has been all over the place. Bowers is having one of the best years in NFL history for a tight end, while Slater and Wirfs are All-Pro players at left tackle. 

14. Indianapolis Colts (8–9)

2024: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

2023: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

2022: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2021: Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

2020: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

Now we’re getting to some of the nonpremium positions. Of these five, Fuaga looks like a quality player for the New Orleans Saints, while Hamilton has become the NFL’s top safety through the first three years of his career.

15. Atlanta Falcons (8–9)

2024: Laiatu Latu, DE, UCLA

2023: Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State

2022: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

2021: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

2020: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

There’s a real case that none of these players earn a second contract with their original teams, as certainly is the deal with Jones and Jeudy. Of course, it’s impossible to say with Latu, who flashed as a rookie with Indianapolis.

16. Arizona Cardinals (8–9)

2024: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

2023: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

2022: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

2021: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

2020: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Terrell has proven to be one of the top corners in football, but this slot has left plenty to be desired over the past four years. At this point in the draft, there’s a bit of hoping the board falls a certain way.

17. Cincinnati Bengals (9–8)

2024: Dallas Turner, DE, Alabama

2023: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

2022: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

2021: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

2020: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Gonzalez and Lamb are home-run choices, while Leatherwood was a disaster and Johnson is more average than star after three seasons. Turner has shown promise in Minnesota, playing in a terrific rotation up front.

18. Seattle Seahawks (10–7)

2024: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

2023: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

2022: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

2021: Jaelen Phillips, DE, Miami (FL)

2020: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

A mixed batch here. Phillips is terrific and Campbell has been a nice find for the Lions. However, Burks is a bust and Mims has shown immense promise in Cincinnati, but can he stay healthy?

