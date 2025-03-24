NFL Draft Prospect Cam Ward Went Viral at Miami Pro Day for Impressive Deep Throw
There's plenty of speculation that the Tennessee Titans will select Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and his impressive showing at Miami's Pro Day may help further his case to be the first name off the board in April's draft.
Ward made a handful of difficult throws during the Hurricanes' Pro Day, including one in which he drifted out to his left and faded back while airing out around 50 yards, hitting his receiver dead on the money.
Have a look for yourself:
That is not an easy throw, but Ward made it look effortless. He certainly seemed to impress the NFL scouts in attendance.
All 32 teams had scouts in the building to catch a glimpse of Ward during his Pro Day, though it's practically a foregone conclusion that he won't fall out of the early part of the first round.
His deep throw to the left side of the field wasn't his only exceptional play of the afternoon, either. Ward was also seen connecting with his receiver on a bullet of a throw to the right side, which can be seen below.
Of course, a few impressive throws at a player's Pro Day don't prove all that much. Somewhat infamously, Zach Wilson went viral during BYU's Pro Day back in 2021 after connecting on a truly stunning deep throw. It can be argued that clip helped him move up draft boards, and he was eventually selected with the No. 2 pick by the New York Jets.
Still, Ward is turning heads with just about a month remaining until the draft, and amid reports that Tennessee is eyeing him at No. 1, he does not appear to have hurt his draft stock after Monday's showing.