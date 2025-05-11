Chiefs-Chargers Week 1 Game in Brazil Reportedly Nearing Historic YouTube Deal
With the NFL's 2025 schedule release just days away on Wednesday, it appears that one of the matchups has leaked out ahead of time.
It was already known that the Los Angeles Chargers were tabbed as the team to play the NFL's second-ever game in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 5 in the league's opening-week. The Kansas City Chiefs will reportedly be the Chargers' opponent, setting up an AFC West clash in São Paulo, according to Front Office Sports.
Additionally, the NFL is eyeing the streaming record books for the Chiefs-Chargers matchup. The league is "closing in" on an agreement with YouTube, which distributes the popular NFL Sunday Ticket package, to carry the contest between Kansas City and Los Angeles, Front Office Sports reports.
The intriguing part is, the NFL wishes for the game to be streamed on YouTube for free, meaning the audience and viewership numbers for the game could know no bounds.
If streaming records are the goal, then it makes sense that the Chiefs are involved. Already a popular draw thanks to three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, superstar tight end Travis Kelce and fan favorite coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs' popularity elevated to another level thanks to Kelce's relationship with 14-time Grammy award winner Taylor Swift. Chiefs games regularly draw the highest viewership numbers, and it was Kansas City's defeat of the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, a game that streamed on Netflix, that set the NFL's streaming record with an average of 24.3 million viewers in the U.S.
What sort of numbers could the Chiefs-Chargers showdown in Brazil reel in? And what other treats await NFL fans on the 2025 schedule? Fortunately, fans won't have to wait long to find out the answer to the latter question.