NFL Fact or Fiction: 49ers Better Pay for That Lamborghini
I’m back for another edition of NFL Fact or Fiction after a memorable trip to Guanajuato City in central Mexico.
I struggled to sleep one night because my tour of Guanajuato consisted of visiting the museum of mummies, a torture chamber and the haunted house of Tia Aura.
Scary stuff, but not as scary as hearing the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders describing the hip injuries that occur while doing the famed jump splits. (I binged Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts after my trip to Mexico.)
But Guanajuato isn’t all about scary urban legends. It’s a city rich with culture and known for colonial architecture, including narrow streets and balconies close enough for a couple to reach across for a kiss. (Perhaps the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk should rush to kiss and make up because there seems to be drama each day.)
Guanajuato is also known for its silver mining history. I explored one of the mining tunnels during my tour of the city and I didn’t see Aaron Rodgers down there for one of his darkness retreats. He was in Egypt or perhaps in Las Vegas for a UFC event. Who knows, maybe the New York Jets know his whereabouts?
All right, enough with the terrible NFL jokes. Go visit Guanajuato and read below for this week’s Fact or Fiction, which starts with the 49ers and Aiyuk dilemma.
49ers don’t need Brandon Aiyuk to win Super Bowl
Manzano’s view: Fiction
Aiyuk dropped this memorable line during his interview on the Pivot Podcast: “If you can't afford a Lamborghini, you can't have one." Well said, but the 49ers better figure out how to pay for that Lamborghini, because they’re going to need Aiyuk to win this season’s Super Bowl.
Aiyuk might not be the best skill player on his team which also features Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, but he might be the most important player to Brock Purdy, the 49ers’ young star quarterback who is known for occasional erratic performances. Aiyuk is an elite route runner, and his ability to quickly get open and make plays has helped Purdy find his rhythm early in games. If the 49ers trade Aiyuk because of the contract dispute, the team runs the risk of hurting Purdy’s growth heading into his third NFL season.
Sure, the 49ers have some leverage because they drafted Ricky Pearsall in the first round and there’s plenty of depth at pass catcher with Samuel, Jauan Jennings and tight end George Kittle. But Aiyuk is their best wide receiver coming off a breakout 2023 season in which he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. The 49ers need Aiyuk for Purdy and their Super Bowl hopes this season. They better pay for that Lamborghini or the Detroit Lions might be the best team in the NFC.
The NFL needs to host a draft at the Sphere in Las Vegas
Manzano’s view: Fact
Hockey fans managed to boo NHL commissioner Gary Bettman during the draft in Las Vegas last week, despite the amazing visuals on display with the Sphere serving as the backdrop. It was a beautiful distraction and something the NFL needs to strongly consider doing in the near future.
It might be a while, because the NFL draft is headed to Green Bay next year and Pittsburgh the following year. But here’s hoping the NFL draft returns to Las Vegas in 2027 and allows the Sphere to work its magic during the three-day event. Just imagine Roger Goodell getting booed with the Sphere beaming behind him with visuals two times better than 8K cameras or whatever is the latest technology in three years.
The Dallas Cowboys need to pay their cheerleaders better
Manzano’s view: Fact
Many were outraged to learn about the sacrifices and little pay the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were forced to endure to make their dreams come true. A scene from the Netflix reality show America’s Sweethearts went viral after one of the Cowboys’ cheerleaders said they make the same amount of money as fast food workers and substitute teachers. Many of the cheerleaders have two jobs to keep up with bills, while others aren’t able to work for long stretches because of the injuries that occur while performing on game days.
With many upset, hopefully this is the start of NFL cheerleaders getting better pay because doing it solely out of passion isn’t right, especially when the employer is worth billions. Charlotte Jones, daughter of team owner Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' executive vice president and chief brand officer, didn’t have the best response when asked about the lack of pay for the cheerleaders.
“They have a passion for dance,” she said. “There are not a lot of opportunities in the field of dance, and to get to perform at an elite level. … It is about being a part of something bigger than themselves.”
Yikes. Pay the cheerleaders better because it’s long overdue.
Caleb Williams should be the heavy favorite for OROY
Manzano’s view: Fiction
I’m high on Williams and the Chicago Bears, but this is more about Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders needing to get more attention before the 2024 season.
For whatever reason, football pundits aren’t as high on the Commanders as I am, but at least my colleague Conor Orr showed Daniels some love with his 100 bold predictions, saying the 2024 No. 2 pick will win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Also, don’t count out Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Should be a fun race for OROY this season.