NFL Fact or Fiction: Rams Need to Bring Back Matthew Stafford
The four teams eliminated from the divisional round of the NFL playoffs have plenty of decisions to make before shaping their 2025 rosters.
Matthew Stafford was immediately asked about his future after the Los Angeles Rams fell short in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Stafford had another stellar postseason, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be back in Los Angeles for his 17th NFL season.
The Rams and Stafford will likely need to agree on another revised contract to make it work for the upcoming season—that’s if he doesn’t have plans to retire.
Lamar Jackson isn’t going anywhere, but he and the Baltimore Ravens might be wondering whether they’ll ever get over the playoff hump after a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Let’s assess the Rams and Ravens in the aftermath of their postseason setbacks for this week’s fact or fiction.
Rams need to bring back Matthew Stafford for 2025
Manzano’s view: Fact
Judging from Stafford’s words, there were hints of wanting to play football in 2025 but he avoided saying too much partly because of a looming contract dilemma with the Rams.
If Stafford, who turns 37 next month, decides to continue his career, perhaps he shouldn’t be so quick to tell the Rams he doesn’t have plans to retire. Stafford has plenty of leverage after two impressive playoff performances and Los Angeles doesn’t have a succession plan ahead of a draft considered to be a down year for quarterback prospects.
As Stafford mentioned, he still played “good ball” in 2024 and showed plenty of zip toward the end of the season, including a strong start to set the tone against the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round and a valiant effort in a Philly snow game to give his team a chance in the final two minutes. But Stafford did have sluggish stretches throughout the season and got bailed out a few times by an emerging defense to eventually win the NFC West.
Despite their QB’s age and minimal decline, the Rams should do what it takes to at least secure Stafford for 2025 to give them more time to figure out a long-term quarterback plan. Also, with a few roster upgrades, the Rams could be in the playoff mix again next season and compete for a Super Bowl.
Los Angeles has the option of cutting Stafford after agreeing in the summer to a revised contract that essentially paid him $36 million guaranteed for 2024. All that’s guaranteed for Stafford in ’25 is a $4 million roster bonus that’s due in March. With limited quarterback options out there, the Rams will likely pay the tab, but it’s tough seeing Stafford playing next season without more financial security, possibly leading to a contract dispute or a trade if the two sides can’t agree on a number.
Stafford didn’t make top-10 quarterback money, but he again played like one, even in a season with a few highs and lows. And clearly, he thinks he’s still playing at a high level after telling reporters, “I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball.”
The Rams should do what they did last summer and offer more money upfront for 2025, let’s say, north of $45 million, with the option of moving on in ’26 in case Stafford’s play quickly diminishes.
Ravens missed their Super Bowl window
Manzano’s view: Fiction
The short response is no, the Ravens didn't miss their Super Bowl window because they have Jackson, who continues to get better and just turned 28.
It’s wild to think a two-time MVP can get better, but he’s in contention to win the honor for a third time because of his career season as a passer, becoming the first player in NFL history to record at least 4,000 passing yards and 900 rushing yards. As long as Jackson is in his prime, the Ravens will always have the Super Bowl window cracked at least slightly open.
But this sport has made some of the all-time greats grateful for at least winning one, because of how difficult it is to make it to a Super Bowl. Aaron Rodgers got his one Super Bowl, but will likely end his career with only one appearance in the big game. John Elway probably had moments where he thought he wouldn’t win one after losing three Super Bowls before concluding his 16-year career with back-to-back Super Bowls. Dan Marino lost the Super Bowl in his second season and never got a second chance to return to the biggest stage to finish the job.
Again, it’s easy to say the Ravens will have another bite at the apple with Jackson around, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they’re looking back at this season’s playoff loss to the Bills in a few years and wondering whether they missed their opportunity. Derrick Henry continues to defeat Father Time, but he’s not always going to win that battle as he enters his age-31 season.
This was supposed to be the year Jackson finally made it to the Super Bowl because he had Henry in the backfield. Now they have to get back to work, reassess and hope the stars align for them in the near future.
Rams need to invest in stout linebackers
Manzano’s view: Fact
Here’s a bonus Rams section because I just can’t get over what Saquon Barkley did to them in two games this season.
The Rams’ defense just concluded an impressive season, but football players pride themselves on being physical and not allowing an opponent to run all over them as if they were playing a video game.
It must sting every player on the Rams’ defense knowing that they allowed Barkley to gash them for 460 yards in two games, including four touchdown runs for over 60 yards. That’s a first in NFL history, with a player doing that four times to a single opponent—in a career.
Rams GM Les Snead hasn’t invested much at inside linebacker for quite some time now, but that needs to change after what Barkley did to his young defense. It would be wise to give Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske and Byron Young help behind them with a downhill linebacker or two. What Barkley did to them in two games can’t happen again for any team. That was just awful run defense.
It’s time Snead drafts a few linebackers or signs a few veterans to help against the run.
Ben Johnson made a mistake joining Bears
Manzano’s view: Fiction
Ben Johnson taking the Chicago Bears’ head coaching position was a bit of a surprise because the Las Vegas Raiders had a late push and the Jacksonville Jaguars had plenty of what Johnson was looking for in a team, according to reports.
But now that the Johnson sweepstakes have concluded, it’s really not that surprising when you think about how selective the former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator was the past few hiring cycles. Having a franchise-caliber quarterback in Caleb Williams definitely helps, but it’s also the best roster of the three teams in the mix. And let’s not overlook the familiarity that Johnson has coaching in the NFC North, perhaps giving him an advantage when playing the Lions, Vikings and Green Bay Packers in the coming seasons.
Obviously, there’s plenty of work to do in Chicago, starting with fixing the horrid offensive line. Also, Johnson will need to make the right hire at defensive coordinator (perhaps former New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen), especially for a group that was assembled for a different coach (Matt Eberflus).
None of these jobs were perfect and it was time for Johnson to make the leap after receiving a fountain of knowledge from Lions coach Dan Campbell the past four years.