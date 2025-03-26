NFL Fans Can't Wait to See Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the Same QB Room
The New York Giants on Tuesday evening ended weeks of speculation and agreed to sign veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year, $21-million deal, taking him out of the mix for Pittsburgh, where he was under center last season, and adding him to a quarterback room currently occupied by Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito.
Immediately, the deal led to lots of jokes from football fans, many of them laughing about how surreal and 2015-esque the whole thing feels. But some have focused their reaction on one element of this development, in particular: The unexpected but surely enjoyable combination of Winston and Wilson, two of the most earnest quarterbacks in the league.
Indeed, the overarching theme come Wednesday morning was one of "We can't wait to see these two guys in the same QB room."
Take a peek at that reaction below: