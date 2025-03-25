Russell Wilson Signing With the Giants Led to Plenty of Jokes From NFL Fans
Russell Wilson is headed to the New York Giants on a one-year deal, where he's projected to be the team's starting quarterback in 2025.
Wilson had been in contention to take over as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns or even return to the Pittsburgh Steelers for another season, but ultimately accepted a deal that comes with $10.5 million guaranteed to head to the Giants.
There had been plenty of speculation that the Giants, who own the No. 3 pick in the 2025 draft, had honed in on selecting Shedeur Sanders in the first round, but the addition of Wilson will certainly complicate that.
NFL fans were left in awe after Adam Schefter broke the news of Wilson's agreement with New York, and they raced to social media with a plethora of mixed reactions.
Regardless of how things play out, the Giants quarterback room figures to be one to watch in 2025.