Sources: Brock Purdy Reaches Five-Year Contract Extension Agreement With 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy finally reached an agreement on a five-year, $265 million contract extension on Friday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported.
Purdy will average $53 million annually, which makes him the seventh highest paid NFL quarterback by an annual basis. The contract includes $181 million in total guarantees, including $165.05 million during the first three years of the deal. He's now signed through 2030.
The extension for Purdy doesn't come as a surprise as 49ers owner Jed York and general manager John Lynch reiterated multiple times this offseason that Purdy was set to earn a multi-year extension with the 49ers. It was more a matter of how much would Purdy earn, and when would it be agreed upon.
Despite a longer than expected wait for the two sides to agree on this deal, Purdy still attended the team's offseason workouts this month and didn't participate in a hold out.
Purdy is set to earn $5.3 million in the final year of his rookie contract in 2025. He got quite the pay raise with his extension, earning 10 times more annually than he will this year.
While the 49ers had their own set of struggles last season and missed the playoffs, Purdy has already competed in a Super Bowl in his young career. The 49ers lost Super Bowl LVIII to the Kansas City Chiefs after Purdy led them the entire 2023 season. He's come a long way since being the Mr. Irrelevant pick in the 2022 NFL draft.