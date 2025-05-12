NFL Fans Loved Travis Hunter’s Wholesome Moment With His New Biggest Fan
Travis Hunter spent this past weekend working out with his new team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, at their rookie minicamp and while he went through drills on the field, a moment he had off the field went viral for all the right reasons.
In case you missed it, a woman who sat next to Hunter on flight from Denver last week became his biggest fan thanks to the respectful way he carried himself.
"I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver," Sandy Hawkins Combs wrote in a Facebook post. "I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying 'yes ma’am' or 'no ma’am.' Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson—so polite."
She later found out why so many people were interested in him:
"People walking by were saying congratulations, great job, or even taking pictures. I turned and asked him, 'Who am I sitting next to?' I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, 'Are you an athlete?' He smiled and said, 'I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.' I already told my sons I want his jersey. He’s so humble and down-to-earth—I would have never guessed he was a professional athlete. JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets. United Airlines, thank you for my seat assignment!"
