Woman Tells Heartwarming Story About Sitting Next to Travis Hunter on Plane
What are the odds that you'd sit next to an NFL star on a plane?
For one woman, who was recently on a flight from Denver, the odds were very high, for she sat next to Jacksonville Jaguars top draft pick Travis Hunter. The woman, who at first did not realize who was sitting next to her, took to her account on Facebook and shared the heartwarming story.
"I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver," she wrote in the post. "I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying 'yes ma’am' or 'no ma’am.' Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson—so polite.
"People walking by were saying congratulations, great job, or even taking pictures. I turned and asked him, 'Who am I sitting next to?' I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, 'Are you an athlete?' He smiled and said, 'I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.' I already told my sons I want his jersey. He’s so humble and down-to-earth—I would have never guessed he was a professional athlete. JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets. United Airlines, thank you for my seat assignment!"
Hunter on Thursday officially graduated from the University of Colorado, where he also left his mark on the football program, which retired his jersey number after two seasons with the program, including a Heisman Trophy-winning campaign in 2024.
The Jaguars in April traded up in the first round to select Hunter with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. In short, Hunter is really good at football. But he's also proven himself to be a thoughtful person who clearly cares about others.
And if you were wondering just how down-to-earth Hunter is, look no further than his first purchase after getting drafted into the NFL: Jaguars pajama pants.
Hunter is a rare athlete on the field and a rare person off of it.