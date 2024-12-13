NFL Fans in Awe Over Puka Nacua's Latest Ridiculous Catch in 49ers-Rams
It didn't take long into the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers game on Thursday Night Football for Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua to make another jaw-dropping catch.
Early in the first quarter, Nacua hauled in a pass from Matthew Stafford near the sideline. While falling on his back and with 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward delivering a brutal hit, Nacua managed to secure the catch by holding on to the football over Ward's helmet.
Analyst Kirk Herbstreit marveled at the strength Nacua displayed to bring in the pass. His reaction was echoed by media and fans across the league, who were impressed by Nacua's own helmet catch.
Nacua is coming off of a tremendous game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in which he caught 12 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown, and made several other ridiculous plays.
The catch ultimately proved inconsequential in the result of the game on Thursday night, as the Rams punted shortly after. But we can still add it to Nacua’s already impressive highlight reel.