NFL Fans Rip Chiefs' Disrespectful Stunt on Field in Final Moments of Win vs. Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs booked their tickets to the AFC championship for the seventh consecutive season after breezing past the Houston Texans 23–14 in Saturday's divisional round showdown. During the closing moments of the game, it seems someone from the Chiefs organization started celebrating a bit prematurely.
Kansas City possessed the ball with under a minute left in the game. Although the contest was not quite over, confetti was launched onto the field before a third-down snap. Shortly after, the Chiefs were forced to attempt a punt and ended up committing a safety, giving the ball back to the Texans for a final drive and surrendering two points. All the while, confetti was littered across the field.
While celebrating a playoff win is all good and well, many fans felt that the premature firing of the confetti was a classless act by the Chiefs. They expressed their thoughts on the matter on social media, ripping into the team for its disrespectful antics.
The Chiefs will have their next opportunity to rain down confetti at Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday against the winner of the divisional round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.